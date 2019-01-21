Jordan is relying on loans to keep its struggling economy going.

The IMF has provided $1.2 billion at low interest rates and urged the international community to offer more aid.

Jordan has a high public debt and has taken in millions of refugees from conflicts in the region.

Jordan suffers from high unemployment, with regional conflicts weighing on business confidence.

Poor economic growth has reduced tax revenues, forcing Jordan to borrow heavily abroad and also to resort to more domestic financing.