Ten peacekeepers from Chad were killed and at least 25 were injured Sunday in an attack on their camp near a village in northern Mali, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Nusrat Al Islam, an Al Qaeda affiliate, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

Guterres strongly condemned what he described as a "complex attack" on the UN peace mission's camp in Aguelhok, near Kidal.

The identity of the attackers was not immediately clear. UN peacekeeping and French forces are stationed in northern Mali to combat well-armed militant groups seen as the gravest threat to security across Africa's Sahel region.

The clash near Aguelhok occurred early on Sunday following an attack "by assailants in many armed vehicles," the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said in a statement earlier.