WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan unrest enters second month with protests in Omdurman
Near daily demonstrations set off by a worsening economic crisis have shaken Sudan since Dec. 19.
Sudan unrest enters second month with protests in Omdurman
A police car flipped over and damaged by mourners is seen near the home of a demonstrator who died of a gunshot wound sustained during anti-government protests in Khartoum, Sudan January 18, 2019. / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
January 20, 2019

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Sunday at several hundred protesters and chased them down side streets, a Reuters witness said, as anti-government protests entered their second month.

Protesters have called for an end to President Omar Al-Bashir's three-decade rule, blaming him for the country's problems.

Bashir has blamed the unrest and accompanying violence on foreign "agents" and rebels from the western region of Darfur, claims he repeated on Sunday.

In Sunday's protests demonstrators had blocked Al Arbaeen street, one of the main arteries in Omdurman, across the Nile from the centre of the capital Khartoum. Some raised two fingers in victory signs as tear gas was fired at them.

About 30 trucks carrying security personnel, some in uniform and some in plain clothes, were deployed to the area. Later, smoke could be seen rising above the densely populated streets.

Security forces have used tear gas, stun grenades and live ammunition to disperse protests, witnesses say. They have also rounded up hundreds of opposition figures, activists and demonstrators.

RECOMMENDED

The official death toll stands at 26, including two security agents. Rights groups say at least 40 have died.

Speaking at a Sufi religious celebration in a village in White Nile state, south of Khartoum, Bashir said "infiltrators" were responsible for the death of a doctor killed last week in the Burri neighbourhood of Khartoum, as well as other killings.

The opposition-linked Sudan Doctors' Committee said at the time that the doctor and a child were shot dead by security forces. A 60-year-old man also died from gunshot wounds sustained in Burri. His funeral became a flashpoint for protests on Friday.

The protests are the most sustained challenge to Bashir's rule since he came to power in a military coup in 1989. Last month, members of parliament from the ruling party backed a constitutional amendment that would allow the 75-year-old to run in an election next year.

"Sudan is governed by the decision of the Sudanese citizen and his decision through the ballot box ... after a year it will be the Sudanese people who decide," said Bashir, dressed in white robes and waving his trademark cane.

"We say to the youth, this country is yours, protect it, and if it goes up in smoke we won't be refugees, we will die here," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran