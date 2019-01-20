Thousands of people marched in Colombia on Sunday to condemn the deadly car bombing that killed 20 police academy cadets and the alleged attacker, in a strike blamed on National Liberation Army rebels that derailed peace talks.

The protest was held in several cities around the country, with marchers in white waving Colombian flags and chanting slogans like "cowardly killers" and "life is sacred."

"We are demonstrating to reject all forms of violence – against the police or social leaders," Yeison Torres, a 19-year-old university student, told AFP.

In Bogota, the day was scheduled to end with a religious service in memory of the victims, all between the ages of 17 and 22, killed on Thursday in the deadliest attack with explosives in the city since 2003.

"A group that takes part in drug trafficking, kidnapping and blowing up oil pipelines is not showing signs that they want peace. Much less then, blowing up 20 young people?" said Amanda Ramirez, 49, a beauty salon worker.

The government and some opposition leaders joined the march and walked through the Colombian capital.

"I am really devastated. But I also want to come out and honor these heroes and honor their memory -- rejecting violence, rejecting terrorism and coming together as a country," said President Ivan Duque.