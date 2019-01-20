TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey ready to take over security in Syria's Manbij – Erdogan to Trump
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone and agreed to take joint measures to clear Daesh's remnants in Syria and prevent group's resurgence.
Turkey ready to take over security in Syria's Manbij – Erdogan to Trump
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and US President Donald Trump shake hands prior to their meeting in New York, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Erdogan is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. / AP
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
January 20, 2019

Turkey is ready to take over the security in Syria's Manbij without delay, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone conversation with his US counterpart late on Sunday.

A statement from the Turkish presidency said Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed to take joint measures to clear Daesh's remnants in Syria and prevent the group's resurgence.

The Turkish President emphasised that Turkey will not allow the PKK and its Syrian affiliate the PYD/YPG to destabilise northeastern Syria.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins brings more from Turkey's capital Ankara.

President Erdogan also said that an attack that left four US personnel dead last week in Manbij was an act of provocation aimed at affecting Trump's decision last month to withdraw US troops from Syria.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan expressed his condolences to Trump over American staff who lost their lives in last week's terrorist attack in Manbij.

At least four Americans were killed, and three others injured in an apparent suicide attack in Manbij, Syria, the Pentagon said last week.

US Central Command said two service members died, as well as a Pentagon civilian and a contractor, while conducting a "local engagement." A defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said the contractor was working as an interpreter.

All of the wounded Americans were service members, according to the command.

An unknown number of local civilians were also killed and injured.

Erdogan and Trump also discussed the bilateral relations, as well as the latest developments in Syria.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran