Bomb attack kills at least three civilians in Syria's Afrin
The bomb was reportedly planted on a public bus and injured nine others in northern Syria.
A bomb attack on a public bus killed at least two civilians in Syria's Afrin. / Ihlas Haber Ajansi
By Abed Ahmed, Ayşe Nur Dok
January 20, 2019

At least three civilians have been killed and nine injured in a bomb attack in the northwestern city of Afrin.

The bomb was reportedly planted on a public bus on the one year anniversary of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch, which helped in stabilising and securing the region.

One of the bombs, targeting a bus, killed three civilians.

The other was planted along a busy street in a garbage dumpster, but hurt no one as it was a detonated via a controlled explosion.

Turkey on January 20 launched the operation to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

Most of the injured were brought to hospitals in Turkey. 

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

TRT World's Yasin Eken is in Afrin, a few kilometres away from where the attack took place.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people. 

The YPG/PYD is the group’s Syrian branch.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
