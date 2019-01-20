A Saudi-led coalition launched several air strikes on the Houthi-held capital Sanaa overnight, stoking tensions among Yemen's warring parties as the United Nations struggles to implement a peace deal reached last month.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said coalition warplanes attacked several military targets, including al Dulaimi Air Base, a drones operations network and military training camps.

Houthi-run al Masirah TV said on Sunday that the Western-backed coalition had conducted 24 air strikes on Sanaa since Saturday evening, including four on the air base.

It said non-military targets such as a plastics factory were hit.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Doubts about peace talks

The escalation in fighting, which follows a deadly Houthi drone attack last week on a Yemeni government military parade, raises doubts about holding a second round of UN-sponsored talks this month aimed at ending the nearly four-year war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

The war pits the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement against the Saudi-backed government of Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, which was ousted from Sanaa in 2014, prompting the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to intervene.