WORLD
1 MIN READ
Conservationists combat bird poaching in China
Conservationists seek more volunteers to join the front line against poaching to protect birds in China.
Conservationists combat bird poaching in China
In China, poaching is still a big threat to wild birds.
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 20, 2019

Conservationists say poaching is driving some bird species to the brink of extinction in China, a major stopover for tens of millions of birds migrating between the Arctic and places like Australia.

"I found a lot of traps set up for birds, especially during the migration seasons in the spring and autumn. Birds can't really see them though, so a lot of them are caught. I feel sorry for them so I try to remove the nets and ask local law enforcement for help," says anti-poacher Gu Xuan.

Chinese activists estimate that 7-10 million wild birds are trapped in the country each year, based on extrapolated numbers from the reports of thousands of activists.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sSamantha Vadas reports from Beijing.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran