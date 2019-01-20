WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Huge explosion' in Syria's capital causes fatalities - monitor
An explosion near a military intelligence office in Syria's capital Damascus has left a number of dead and wounded, says war monitor, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
'Huge explosion' in Syria's capital causes fatalities - monitor
Syrian gather in front of a damaged military intelligence building where two bombs exploded, at Qazaz neighbourhood in Damascus, Syria, May 10, 2012. (File photo) / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 20, 2019

A "huge explosion" near a military intelligence office in Damascus Sunday left a number of dead and wounded, a war monitor said, after regime TV said early reports suggested a "terrorist act".

"The explosion took place near a security branch in the south of the city. There are some people killed and injured but we could not verify the toll immediately," the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) told AFP.

It was unclear if the blast was caused by a bomb that was planted or a suicide attack, the monitor said, adding that shooting followed the explosion.

Regime's news agency SANA said that a “bomb blast” had caused an explosion “without leaving any victims”. 

RECOMMENDED

“There is confirmation of reports that a terrorist has been arrested,” it said.

It said that shooting followed the explosion. 

Syria is locked in a civil war that has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions since a brutal crackdown on anti-regime protests in 2011 spiralled into full conflict.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran