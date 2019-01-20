US President Donald Trump sought to break the government shutdown impasse on Saturday, offering to extend protections for young people brought to the country illegally as children, if Democrats give him $5.7 billion for his long-promised border wall.

But Democrats dismissed the offer as non-starter, calling on Trump to re-open the government first.

The proposal

Administration officials said that the proposal to extend temporary protections to young people brought to the country illegally would apply only to the approximately 700,000 people currently enrolled in the Obama-era program shielding them from deportation, and not all those who could be eligible. The plan would offer no pathway to citizenship for those immigrants — a deal breaker for many Democrats.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said he was offering a "commonsense compromise both parties should embrace."

Key elements of his proposal included $800 million earmarked for humanitarian purposes, $805 million for "drug detection technology to secure ports of entry", in addition to 2750 border agents and law enforcement officials and 75 immigration judge teams to reduce court backlogs of "900,000 cases."

Democrats, however, criticized Trump's proposal for failing to offer a permanent solution for the immigrants in question and because he refuses back away from his demand a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which the party strongly oppposes. Democrats have told Trump he must reopen government before talks can start.