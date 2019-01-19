Thousands of yellow vest protesters rallied in several French cities for a tenth consecutive weekend on Saturday, despite a national debate launched this week by President Emmanuel Macron aimed at assuaging their anger.

In Paris, protesters answered a call from a prominent and provocative protester promoting a march starting at the Invalides monument in Paris, home to Napoleon's tomb, to remember the 10 people killed in protest-related traffic accidents and hundreds injured since the movement kicked off November 17.

The police have been criticised by protesters for the use of rubber projectiles that have left dozens of people injured.

"It's not normal to treat people the way we are being treated. We have injured people every Saturday," said Juliette Rebet, a demonstrator marching in Paris.

At the Invalides, protesters carrying a banner that read "Citizens in danger" marched at the front of the procession and held coffin-shaped blackboards in memory of those killed.

Paris deployed 5,000 police around the capital, notably around government buildings and the Champs-Elysees, stage of recent violence. About 80,000 police are fanned out nationwide.

Protesters marched peacefully in the French capital. Twelve people were arrested by the early afternoon, according to figures provided by Paris police.