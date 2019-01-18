Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday met with US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in Ankara to discuss regional issues, including the withdrawal of US troops from Syria and a proposed "safe zone" along the Turkey-Syria border.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun were also present at the closed-door meeting.

After the talks, the officials from both sides attended the concert of renowned pianist Fazil Say at the Ankara Congressium Center.

The artist previously became a topic of conversation in Turkey for his polemics against the government.

The concert was on the premiere of the Trojan Sonata, which is a 40-minute and 10-part piano sonata.

Say invited Erdogan to his concert after the president expressed his condolences on the death of Say's mother.

Who is Fazil Say?

Born in 1970 in Ankara, Say began his journey of music at the age of four. He studied piano and composition at the Ankara State Conservatory.

At the age of 17, he won his first championship at the European Union contest and was awarded a scholarship to study five years with David Levine at the Robert Schumann Institute in Dusseldorf.

At the age of 24, he won the European championship at Young Concert Artist International Auditions Contest.

In 1995, he became world champion at Young Concert Artist International Auditions Contest.

In 2008, he was appointed "Cultural Ambassador" by the European Union.