By arming the YPG terror group in Syria, Washington created a nightmare for Turkey, said US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham during a visit to the Turkish capital on Saturday.

Underlining that the YPG/PYD is clearly tied to the PKK — listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the European Union — Graham told reporters that the US strategy in Syria has the potential to cause harm to Turkey.

He said ex-president Barack Obama created a nightmare for Turkey by arming the terror group.

Graham: I oppose using YPG against Daesh

"I trust Turkey to do what’s in their national security interest, which is to make sure YPG elements we (US) trained are not a threat to Turkey," Graham told TRT World.

“If we don’t get this right we are going to regret it. We are going to regret creating a problem for Turkey, so lets fix it.”

The US senator said he is asking President Trump to "fix the problem for Turkey that we caused. How do you that? You start with Manbij, you get all the YPG elements out of Manbij. You let a governing council that will be created acceptable to Turkey and the people of Manbij."

Watch more of TRT World's interview with Senator Lindsey Graham below.

Senator: Trump must slow withdrawal from Syria

The South Carolina senator stressed the importance of protecting Turkey and solving the problem the US created for Ankara, referring to US support for the terrorist YPG/PKK in the name of fighting Daesh terrorists.

Graham, a member of Congress since 1995 and a senator since 2003, serves on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee.

Turkey has long objected to the US giving support and weapons to the YPG/PKK, arguing that using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

Turkey has said it will soon launch a counter-terrorist operation against the YPG/PKK in Syria, east of the Euphrates River, near the Turkish border.