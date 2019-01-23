The number of people who died in a gasoline pipeline explosion in central Mexico late last week has risen to 96, government officials said on Tuesday, from 91 reported a day earlier.

The explosion last Friday occurred after hundreds of people crowded in to collect gasoline gushing from a pipeline that had been ruptured by suspected fuel thieves near to the town of Tlahuelilpan in the state of Hidalgo.

An additional 58 people were hospitalised, Health MinisterJorge Alcocer told a news conference on Sunday.

TRT World's Angela Murphy reports.

Tapping pipelines

Forensic experts inspected and photographed the remains while soldiers and other military personnel guarded the cordoned-off area that was littered with half-burned shoes, clothes and containers used by people to collect fuel.

The leak was caused by fuel thieves illegally tapping the pipeline in a small town in the state of Hidalgo, about 100 kilometres north of Mexico City, according to state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex.

Video footage showed dozens of residents near the town of Tlahuelilpan gathered to collect spilled fuel in buckets, garbage cans and other vessels.

Fuel was seen spouting dozens of feet into the air from the tap. Footage then showed flames shooting high into the air and the pipeline ablaze.

Pemex attributed the blaze to "the manipulation of an illegal tap."

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has declared an offensive against fuel theft, and on Friday he called on all branches of government to assist the victims.