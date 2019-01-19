WORLD
Indigenous people protest for their rights in Washington
In the United States, Native Americans are among the poorest communities and have particularly suffered during the partial closure of the federal government, which has now stretched on for nearly a month.
Members of an indigenous bikers group listen to a woman giving them directions to help with security during the Indigenous People's March on the National Mall at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on January 18, 2019. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
January 19, 2019

Hundreds of members of indigenous communities protested in Washington on Friday, denouncing injustices they are facing and demanding that their rights be respected.

They gathered on Washington's snowy National Mall, some wearing traditional dress, carrying signs with messages including: "Justice For Missing Murdered Indigenous Women" and "We Will Not Be Silenced."

"Currently, many indigenous people are victims of voter suppression, divided families by walls and borders, an environmental holocaust, sex and human trafficking, and police/military brutality with little or no resources and awareness of this injustice," a post on the Indigenous People's March Facebook page said.

"Nothing is being done"

"I came here for the future generations of my people. I came here for environmental injustices that are happening on our reservations. Our waters are being polluted. Nothing is being done," said Malia Simon, a 20-year-old member of the Navajo tribe, which is located in four southwestern US states.

Restrictions on freedom

Indigenous communities have also denounced restrictions on their freedom of movement and boundaries they did not draw.

"The border was created by settlers, it's not something that we recognize. Indigenous people migrate North to South, since we've been here, since the beginning of time," said Joey Morales, a member of the Pijao people of Colombia.

"Fight back and be strong"

Often they are torn between living on reservations  which try to preserve group culture and languages – and life in cities elsewhere.

"A lot of people aren't getting their (US) benefits, aren't getting their money, aren't getting a lot of money for grants," said Cante Heart, a Winnebago tribe member.

Several tribes are also locked in a struggle with Canadian and US authorities over the route of an oil pipeline crossing their reservations. Jack Gifted by Eagles noted that the Dakota Access pipeline "has already leaked," and could do so again.

US President Donald Trump suffered a setback in December when a judge suspended construction of the giant Keystone XL pipeline to connect Canadian oilfields to Gulf of Mexico refineries.

Vanessa Pastrana, a native of Puerto Rico and the Taino people, who lived in the Caribbean before being virtually wiped out, said that there is a need to "fight back and be strong."

"These marches are good but you got to put work behind these marches," Pastrana said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
