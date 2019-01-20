The Bangsamoro region is to go to the polls in a referendum that will be held on January 21 to grant long-awaited autonomy to Filipino Muslims living on an island south of the Philippines.

The Philippine Muslims, or Bangsamoro, in Mindanao, with a total population of about four to five million people, constitute a nationality that is both culturally distinct from and historically older than the Filipino nationality.

There was a historic peace breakthrough in 2012 when a preliminary peace agreement was signed between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the government, known as the Framework Agreement on the Bangsamoro.

The agreement set out a roadmap for a political transition, envisioning the creation of a new self-governing region in Muslim-dominated areas of Western Mindanao, called the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

When Rodrigo Duterte won the Philippines’ presidency in 2016, his administration announced that the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) bill would be shelved instead of being taken up by the 17th Congress of the Philippines.

However, in 2018, the proposal was revived as the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), a revised version of the BBL. After being ratified by congress, the bill was signed into law. A referendum will be held next Monday to ratify the law and establish an autonomous region.

Brief history of the region

In 1989, the US took over the control of Philippines from the Spanish monarchy, which had occupied the nation since the 16th Century. Under US control, the Bangsamoro people were deprived of their freedom. After the Americans left the country in 1946, the new Manila government, which was dominated by Christians, imposed a Christian settlement policy, pushing the Muslims of Bangsmaro to the margins of society.

Tripoli Agreement

To recognise the region's independence, the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) was founded in 1972 under the leadership of Nur Misuari and Hashim Salamat from the Muslim community.

When Misuari, then MNLF leader, signed the Tripoli Agreement with the Philippines government in 1976, the group was divided into two. However, Salamat said the Bangsamoro Muslims deserved independence and the deal’s conditions were a deception. He declared that the community had to continue negotiations until they achieved freedom. Announcing their aim as “an independent state in southern Philippines”, Salamat formed the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in 1976, breaking away from the MNLF.

Manila government fails to negotiate

The negotiations were disrupted as the country failed to implement the deal at a sufficient level for the region’s independence leaders and reduced the number of towns within the scope of the agreement.

Despite a number of negotiations between the Manila government, the MNLF, and the MILF after the 1980s, no agreement could be reached.

Meanwhile, the Moro region had some gains from the negotiations, such as the recognition of some religious holidays, Islamic (interest free) banking and the establishment of a Muslim Affairs Ministry.

In 1997, the government and the MILF initiated ceasefire talks, while the MNLF became weaker. The MILF officially dropped its demand for full independence in 2010, seeking regional autonomy instead.