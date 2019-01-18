In an unprecedented development, a few Arab countries signed a regional pact with Israel on January 14, ending more than half-a-century-old isolation of the Jewish state when it comes to multilateral economic and political deals.

Egypt, Greek Cyprus and Jordan are among the countries that have joined hands with Israel to create the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, a common market to trade natural gas.

“It not only creates a framework for developing the region’s energy, but it marks the first time Israel has been admitted to a regional grouping that will give it official status in the Arab world,” Israel’s Haaretz newspaper wrote in an analysis.

Greece, Italy and Palestine are also part of the organisation, which aims to place Eastern Mediterranean countries at the centre of a natural gas transit hub that is vital for the European Union’s economy.

It has been created at a time of heightened petroleum exploration activity in the Mediterranean Sea.

The organisation, which will be headquartered in Cairo, seeks to cement commercial ties between members, including Israel, which used to be subject of a trade and economic boycott by the Arab League, the organisation of 22 Middle Eastern and African countries.

“This forum is important because it allows member countries to pool their resources and exploit their natural gas sources,” Sohbet Karbuz, a petroleum analyst, told TRT World.

“Egypt is sitting on idle LNG [liquified natural gas] capacity while Israel has access [to] natural gas, which it can export to markets in Asia or Europe by using Egyptian infrastructure.”

But the organisation doesn’t include key regional players, including Turkey and Lebanon.

Turkey is entirely dependent on energy imports, and the government has increased efforts to meet that demand from indigenous sources.

Ankara and Greek Cyprus have a long-running dispute on jurisdiction over the offshore oil and gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

Last year, the Turkish military blocked Italian energy giant ENI’s drilling vessel that had been contracted by Greek Cyprus from drilling in the area.

Turkey has said numerous times that Greek Cypriots are disregarding the "inalienable rights on natural resources" of Turkish Cypriots and jeopardizing the region's stability.

Karbuz said there is still a chance that Turkey might join the grouping as Cairo has indicated that it was open to including more countries.

For existing members, the creation of the organisation has come at an important time.