Jordan’s King Abdullah II visited Baghdad on Monday, his first trip to Iraq in more than a decade, the latest in a string of top-level diplomatic meetings in rapid succession since a surprise Christmas trip by US President Donald Trump.

As of mid-January 2019, Iraq has witnessed significant diplomatic movement, from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s surprise stop in Baghdad, followed by Iran’s oil minister and then foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who announced Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to visit Iraq on March 11. Following Zarif, his French counterpart came to Iraq this week.

This intense round of visits demonstrates the delicate balancing act maintained by the Iraqi government, by a Trump administration seeking to isolate Iran, and the Islamic Republic, leveraging Iraq as a neighbour and a market that can help it withstand the American-imposed sanctions. Both France and Jordan are affected by this rivalry in the region.

The fact both the US and Iran are currying support with the government of Baghdad with back-to-back visits, rather than dictating its international and domestic affairs from Washington and Tehran, indicates that Iraq has achieved a sovereign, independent foreign policy that has been elusive since 2003.

Iraq’s assertive foreign policy

Iraq’s current foreign policy bears similarities to the “positive neutralism” of Gamal Abdel Nasser, the leader of Egypt after a military coup in 1952, who sought to maximise Egypt’s position by playing off both the US and USSR during the Cold War. Iraq is now a position where it can reap benefits by playing off both the US and Iran.

When Trump flew to Iraq in December, visiting troops on Christmas, he insisted that Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi come to an American airbase in the desert west of Baghdad. The prime minister refused, communicating that Trump should follow diplomatic protocol and visit him at the prime minister’s office.

Following US energy secretary Rick Perry’s trip to Iraq in December, on 9 January Mike Pompeo met with Abdul-Mahdi (at the prime minister’s office), emphasising Perry’s message for the need of “Iraq’s energy independence,” a cue that Baghdad should stop importing gas from Iran and contract American companies to develop Iraq’s gas fields.

However, the very next day Iran’s oil minister Bijan Zanganeh met with Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban and Electricity Minister Louay Al Khateeb.

Despite American political pressure, both are Iraqi technocrats and realised Iraq’s need for Iranian natural gas, which provides 40 percent of the nation’s electrical needs.

When Iran cut electricity to Iraq last summer after a payment dispute, sustained protests emerged in Basra, and in the short term, US firms would not be able to replace the supply from Iran.

After Pompeo’s visit, Iran’s diplomatic equivalent, Javid Zarif flew to Baghdad with more than 50 Iranian companies to keep Iraq open for business in the face of American sanctions. In the years following the 2003 invasion, US forces and Iranian-supported proxies in Iraq engaged in open combat against each other. As Baghdad’s sovereignty is restored, both America and Iran are now waging an economic battle against each other in Iraq.

Due to the weakening Iranian rial, Iranian imports ranging from grain, poultry, and construction materials are now cheaper for Iraqis, ensuring an Iranian dominance in the Iraqi market even as the US tries to wean Iraq away from these imports.