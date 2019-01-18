Turkey on Friday insisted Syrian regime forces should not be allowed in Manbij as US troops withdraw, as proposed by the YPG terrorist group.

"The US withdrawal process from Syria should not serve the divisive agenda of the terrorist PYD/YPG. There should not be a fait accompli on the ground," Hami Aksoy, Foreign Ministry spokesman, told reporters in the capital Ankara.

"The YPG's efforts to stick the regime in Manbij must absolutely not be allowed," Aksoy said.

YPG is a terrorist offshoot of the PKK, and Ankara has repeatedly called for the terror group to leave the city.

Last month, the YPG called on Bashar al Assad's regime to "assert control" over areas the group was to withdraw from, including flashpoint Manbij.

Daesh attack on US troops

The remarks came in the wake of a Daesh attack on Wednesday that killed 16 people. Four Americans, including two US soldiers, were killed in this attack.

Turkish officials said the attack might have been meant to derail the US plan to withdraw from Syria, announced in December after US President Donald Trump spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.