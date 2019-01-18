Sudanese police shot live ammunition on Friday as mourners gathered outside the home of a 60-year-old protester who died from a gunshot wound sustained during anti-government demonstrations, a Reuters witness said.

Around 5,000 mourners turned out for the funeral and burial of Moawia Othman in capital Khartoum, who was shot late on Thursday during demonstrations against the 30-year rule of President Omar al Bashir, which are now into their fifth week.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sharon Ogunleye reports.

Police opened fire after some mourners pelted them with rocks and overturned a police car, the Reuters witness said.

Mourners also blocked a main street in the Burri district of Khartoum with stones and chanted, "There is no God but God!" and "Martyr! Martyr!" Several were wailing and crying, and some were carrying Sudanese flags.

TRT World spoke to Senior Policy Analyst for Africa and the Middle East at the Heritage Foundation Joshua Meservey about the protests.

Tense situation

After Othman had been buried and the weekly Muslim Friday prayers began at noon, the mourners dwindled to hundreds who began chanting, "Down, that's it," which has become the slogan of protesters signalling their main demand for Bashir to step down.

They also chanted, "Freedom! Freedom!" and "A million martyrs for a new era!" Some stood on the overturned police car.

As the atmosphere in the area grew more tense, police and other security forces pulled out of Burri completely, leaving no security presence on its streets.