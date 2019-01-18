The National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS) estimates that by 2025 there will be at least 100 bags of plastic per foot of coastline in the world. According to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, plastic debris kills an estimated 100,000 marine mammals annually, as well as millions of birds and fishes.

In this hopeless situation, Nigeria's jobless youth are bringing beautiful innovations into recycling plastic through their eye-catching plastic houses. The houses are built with earth-filled bottles that are used as bricks.

The plastic bottles, used as bricks are interconnected with ropes to hold them together and prevent cracks from affecting the building for years, while adding colour and beauty.

A mud mixture of sharp and laterite is used to fill the plastic bottles, which serve as blocks to build the plastic house.

The foundation is laid for the construction of a plastic farm house at Pyakasa construction site Abuja, Nigeria.

Some experts argue that a bottle house is both durable and economically feasible, with each structure costing one third of what a concrete building or house would cost.