Pakistan's new chief justice was sworn in on Friday, pledging reform of a Supreme Court whose controversial decisions include ousting a prime minister and freeing a Christian accused of blasphemy.

Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, 64, became the 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan after a televised ceremony at President's House in Islamabad saw the judge take the oath in front a crowd of dignitaries.

"I will do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour," said Khosa.

Known as the "poetic justice" for his habit of citing works of literature in his judgements, he is regarded as Pakistan's top expert in criminal law.

Khosa was a member of the Supreme Court panel that last year overturned the death penalty then freed a Christian woman jailed for blasphemy, sparking days of violent protests by Muslim hardliners.

He was also among the judges who disqualified from politics for life former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after corruption allegations in 2017.

In his judgement, he cited the Balzac epigraph from Mario Puzo's 1969 novel "The Godfather," which reads: "Behind every great fortune there is a crime."

He avoided such references, however, as he pledged judicial reforms at a farewell ceremony for his predecessor, Mian Saqib Nisar.

Suo moto powers?