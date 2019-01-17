KIGALI — In his office set aside the newly upgraded highway linking the Kigali Business District, Kicukiro district and Kigali International Airport, Herni Nyakarundi is staring at his laptop, busy controlling his company’s solar kiosks using GPS technology.

Nyakarundi is one of many Rwandan entrepreneurs who decided to return home for business after he graduated in computer science from Georgia State University in the United States in 2007.

Nyakarundi now runs ARED, a tech company that offers low-cost tech solutions to poor communities. ARED developed smart solar kiosks that bring the distribution of digital services, and online and offline connectivity for rural and urban areas.

“Our idea is to build the largest distribution network and connectivity solutions so that we are able to provide data services at a low cost for low-income people,” said Nyakarundi.

He is part of a new system that encourages entrepreneurship and innovation to find solutions to the different challenges Rwanda is facing, creating jobs and growing the economy.

In the year 2000, the government established Vision 2020, a long-term development strategy with its main objective to transform Rwanda into a middle-income country by 2020, based on a thriving private sector.

Since then, the Rwandan economy has been growing steadily at seven percent every year, earning a reputation as one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

One of Rwanda's noted political commentators, Frederick Golloba-Mutebi, explained how the country’s economy has recovered after the devastating war and 1994 genocide against the Tutsi ethnic group.

“The economy was destroyed and through the process of economic reconstruction, it picked up with a tendency to go very fast, faster than the economies which are already developed,” said Golloba-Mutebi.

He added that President Paul Kagame's leadership has played a positive role in terms of the political stability the country has enjoyed since 1994.

“If there is no political stability in the country, you can’t expect production to take place, you can’t expect the right reforms to be implemented therefore you can’t expect fast economic growth,” added Golloba-Mutebi.

To maintain steady economic growth for almost two decades, the government invested time and resources into soft and hard infrastructure in order to attract foreign direct investment.

The government established key institutions that would help it achieve its objectives enshrined in Vision 2020.

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) was put in place in 2009 to help oversee the country’s business regulations, foreign investments, tourism promotion, environmental conservation and broader economic and development planning.

According to Vision 2020, the Rwandan state is tasked with ensuring good governance, which includes accountability, transparency and efficiency in deploying scarce resources to key sectors of the national economy.

The 2017 Corruption Perception Index ranked Rwanda the third least corrupt country on the African continent behind the Seychelles and Botswana.

The country is not just creating a business-friendly environment but also diversifying the economy from being almost entirely dependent on agriculture to now being developing services and a growing manufacturing sector.

According to the 2019 World Bank Doing Business index, Rwanda is the 29th easiest place to do business in the world - the only low-income country (LIC) in the top 30.

In 2018, the RDB registered over US$2 billion-worth of investments.

Around 173 investment projects worth US$2.006 billion, against a US$2 billion target set for the year, were registered, according to an RDB press release.

Of the total investments registered in 2018, an estimated 26 percent represents export-orientated projects. Across the different sectors, manufacturing, mining, agriculture and agro-processing accounted for 57 percent of investments registered.