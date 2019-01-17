NEW DELHI — In February 2016, most television channels across India ran high pitched commentary and debates directed towards some students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a state-run institution in India's capital New Delhi. They were accused of attempting to ‘break India’ and were called 'anti-nationals' on the basis of some video clips which were circulated on social media and messenger services.

On Monday, the controversy hit the spotlight again as the Delhi police, after a gap of three years, filed a charge sheet in a sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, former students of the university. The charge sheet has been filed for allegedly raising “anti-India” slogans during an event organised in the university campus on the anniversary of Afzal Guru’s hanging. Guru was convicted for his alleged role in the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament in December 2001.

“These are completely bogus charges. The fact that before coming to us, the charge sheet was leaked to the media shows that the police are not confident of their case and just want a media trial to begin,” Umar Khalid told TRT World, mentioning that neither him or the other accused have received a copy of the charge sheet yet.

Not just university students, many eminent writers, public intellectuals and human rights activists had also questioned the secrecy and haste with which Guru was hanged. They had questioned the fairness of the trial.

Soon after the 2016 incident, Kumar, Khalid and Bhattacharya were arrested. All three have since been on bail and have completed their PhDs from the university. The leaked videos on the basis of which the arrests were made were later found to have been doctored.

Apart from the trio, the 12,000-page charge sheet also names seven Kashmiri Muslims., some of them from other universities, for sedition. As many as 36 others, including former vice-president of the students’ union Shehla Rashid, have been named in column-12 of the charge sheet, citing lack of sufficient evidence against them. According to police officials, they have oral, electronic and documentary evidence against all the accused.

As soon as the charge sheet was filed, questions started being asked about its timing. When the initial arrests were made, the ruling BJP had come under criticism for allowing its legislators to make irresponsible statements and misrepresenting the campus incident. According to many, the sudden filing of the charge sheet after a near-silent hiatus of three years is a politically motivated action, given that India is just a few months away from its general elections.