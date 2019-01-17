In pictures: Tunisia wage strike hits normal life
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Tunisia wage strike hits normal lifeStreet protests draw thousands as huge UGTT union stages one-day nationwide strike to challenge government's refusal to raise salaries of some 670,000 public servants.
Tunisian workers stage a protest in front of the national union headquarters in the capital Tunis, Thursday, January 17, 2019. / AP
January 17, 2019

Workers around Tunisia went on strike on Thursday to demand higher pay in a standoff with a government struggling to reduce unemployment, poverty and social tensions.

All flights in and out of the north African country's main airport were cancelled, and schools nationwide were closed. 

Ports, public transport, hospitals and other public services were also disrupted.

Thousands of people gathered at the national union headquarters in Tunis and marched through the capital's main thoroughfare, carrying signs reading "Get Out!" and "The People Want the Fall of the Regime." Rallies were also held in other cities.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:AP
Explore
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid