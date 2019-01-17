WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ghana journalist who exposed football corruption shot dead
Ahmed Hussein-Suale was killed by gunmen on a motorbike, police say, with reports saying he was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck.
Ghana journalist who exposed football corruption shot dead
Anas Aremeyaw Anas, pictured here during an interview with AFP last June, led the investigation team that included Ahmed Hussein-Suale who was shot dead on January 16, 2019. / AFP Archive
January 17, 2019

An investigative journalist in Ghana whose work exposing corruption in African soccer led to the downfall of a member of the sport's high-powered FIFA Council has been shot dead by gunmen on a motorbike, police said on Thursday. 

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was killed on Wednesday night, with reports saying he was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck.

He was part of an undercover reporting team led by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a renowned investigative journalist in the country.

RECOMMENDED

A part of the journalists' work led to then-FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi, the second most powerful man in African soccer, being banned from the sport for life last year for bribery and corruption.

Anas confirmed Hussein-Suale's death on Facebook, saying, "Sad news, but we shall not be silenced. Rest in peace."

SOURCE:AP
