It’s often said that every Lebanese person has friends and family all over the world and the national football team is certainly representative of that.

With an estimated six to 10 million people of Lebanese origin living outside the nation, which itself has a population of just four million (excluding a sizeable number of Syrians and Palestinians), it makes sense for the football team to scour the planet looking for those of Lebanese background to help bolster the local teams.

That search has led to a diverse group of players all coming together under the Lebanese flag to participate in the current Asian Cup in the UAE, having qualified for just the second time in their history.

The nation’s only previous appearance was when they hosted the competition back in 2000, with a team that consisted of five Lebanese-Brazilians. While there are no players in the current squad with South American links, there are plenty of others.

Goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil was born in Sierra Leone, midfielder Samir Ayass in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, Adnan Haidar in Norway, Nader Matar in Ivory Coast, Bassel Jradi in Denmark, whilst defender Joan Oumari and forward Hilal El-Helwe were both raised in Germany, in Berlin and Hanover respectively.

Completing the exhaustive list are a pair of brothers, Robert and George Melki, who were born and raised in Sweden, with George telling TRT World that having players from so many different backgrounds only enriches the team.

“For me this is a normal situation because we have a lot of Lebanese in my city in Sweden and a lot of my friends also have this background so both my brother and I are used to it but equally we are so proud to represent Lebanon,” says George.

“Although we also have Syrian roots, my grandfather is Lebanese and two of my father’s sisters were born in Lebanon.

“No matter the situation of each player we always fight for Lebanon and when I go to the country and also here at this tournament with so many Lebanese fans in the UAE I can understand things and these fans all over the world give us so much power.”

Known as the Cedars, the team will need all of that power if they are to reach the knockout stage of the tournament having lost both of their opening matches to Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Another player born outside of Lebanon, defender Oumari, notes that his country is in a vastly different situation to many others, given the lack of resources that they have compared to the wealthier nations at the Asian Cup.

“Lebanon is not like the other nations because we don’t have players who play in Europe or other strong teams in Asia with most of the players in Lebanon or if they are in Europe they are in lower leagues, not the top ones,” he says.