The Yemeni government and Houthi representatives met in Jordan on Thursday for a second day to thrash out the details of a major prisoner exchange, a UN source said.

But the details were left for afterwards as UN mediators focused on brokering breakthrough truce deals for the aid lifeline port of Hudaida and the battleground third city of Taiz.

The two sides exchanged lists of some 15,000 prisoners for a swap that delegates said would be conducted via the Houthi-held Sanaa airport in north Yemen and the government-held Sayun airport in the south.

The talks in the Jordanian capital Amman come as international donors meet in Berlin to set up a fund to support the fledgling peace process in Yemen.

Representatives of the United Nations, which brokered the swap agreement, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, which will supervise its implementation, are taking part in the Amman talks.

TRT World spoke with journalist Abeer Ayyoub for more details.

New UN monitors for Hudaida

During a first day of talks on Wednesday, the warring parties met separately with the mediators and submitted lists of prisoners they want to see released.

On Thursday, they were expected to meet face-to-face to hammer out the details of its implementation.

The new meetings come after the UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously approved the deployment of up to 75 monitors to oversee the truce in Hudaida, which has largely held despite delays in the agreed withdrawal of combatants.

International support

In Berlin, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pledged $5.13 million as the opening contribution to the new peace process support fund.