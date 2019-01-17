On January 16, US military personnel were conducting a “routine patrol” in the SDF-controlled, Arab-majority town of Manbij in northern Syria. They were meeting with coalition partners belonging to the local Manbij Military Council in a restaurant when a terrorist from the so-called Islamic State (Daesh) stormed in and set off an explosives-laden vest. The attack killed two US soldiers, one Pentagon civilian, one Department of Defense contractor, plus several local civilians.

Daesh quickly went online to claim responsibility for the explosion, stating that one of its Syrian members carried it out to kill Americans. Some observers question the credibility of the Daesh claim, including certain voices who suggest that the Syrian regime or the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terrorist organisation, were likelier than Daesh to be behind the blast.

The strategy of Daesh in Manbij

Assuming that Daesh did carry out the attack, the deadly incident raises many questions about the group’s strategic planning. If the group’s long-term interest is in seeing American/Western forces exit and filling a subsequent power vacuum, wouldn’t such an attack against US forces risk prompting President Donald Trump to further delay the withdrawal?

Washington officials at odds with Trump’s calls for a US military exit from northern Syria are pointing to this latest attack in Manbij in their efforts to persuade Trump that the fight against Daesh is not yet over and therefore US forces must remain in Syria.

Yet the attackers’ strategic thinking could have instead been based on the calculation that the bloodshed would strongly convince Trump to trust his instincts, ignore the US national security establishment, and execute a timely pull-out of American forces from northern Syria.

Those who favour Trump making good on his promise to quickly bring US troops home argue that the killing of US forces inevitably comes with maintaining such a presence in Syria - thus it is best for American forces to pull out sooner rather than later.

The explanation for the attack and its timing is possibly far simpler. Daesh is perhaps predicting that US forces will soon exit northern Syria, so there is limited time to target them and this month’s deadly act of terror was about the group seizing an opportunity before it expires without thinking about the blast’s possible ramifications for Washington’s overall Syria policy.

While most Daesh victims have been locals (and mainly Muslims), the killing of American forces plays a unique role in the group’s propaganda strategies, and therefore the attack was possibly conducted in such context without much consideration of geopolitical risks.

Regardless of how Trump reacts to the Manbij blast, it is increasingly clear that his tweet last month about Daesh being “defeated” is entirely out of touch with reality. As of last month, roughly 30,000 Daesh fighters remained on the ground in Syria. Daesh is adapting and now operating with sleeper cells while its militants blend in with local populations. Although Daesh has lost its de facto state apparatus in Syria and control of cities, the spirit of the group and support for its extremist ideology remain alive in the country.

Turkey’s Vantage Point