WORLD
4 MIN READ
Dutch newspaper fires journalist deported from Turkey - report
Turkey on Thursday deported Johanna Cornelia Boersma for her suspected links to Jabhat al Nusra, a terrorist group with historic links to Al Qaeda, a senior official of the Turkish presidency said.
Dutch newspaper fires journalist deported from Turkey - report
Dutch police had requested information about the journalist's movements in and out of Turkey, officials say. / AFP Archive
January 19, 2019

Dutch journalist Johanna Cornelia Boersma who, was deported from Turkey on Thursday for her suspected links to a terror group has been fired from Dutch newspaper Het Financieel Dagblad, according to a report by the newspaper.

The report said Boersma in her discussions with the FD, in recent days, has been unable to provide sufficient clarity about her role.

She has reportedly been accused of forging documents for a Syrian who had been arrested in the Netherlands last year on suspicion of participation with Jabhat al Nusra, a terrorist group with historic links to Al Qaeda.

If the FD had known that Boersma had a relationship with the Syrian, this would have been an important reason for the newspaper not to hire her as a freelance correspondent, the report said.

Boersma was deported from Turkey after the Dutch police tipped off their Turkish counterparts about her terror links, Turkey's Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Thursday.

"The Netherlands told Turkey that the reporter, who was deported today, had links to Jabhat al Nusra. We acted on intelligence from the Netherlands and took a precautionary measure," Altun added. 

The journalist is a suspect in an ongoing criminal probe into terrorism, but not of terrorism, Dutch media reported, citing the country's prosecutors. 

'We won't speculate'

RECOMMENDED

Altun said, "If a credible foreign government agency tells you that one of their citizens has links to terrorism, you don't take any chances."

"The Dutch authorities alone are in a position to explain why they arrived at that conclusion. We won't speculate on the credibility of their intelligence."

Earlier, in a statement, Altun said the Dutch had requested "information about Boersma's movements in and out of Turkey."

"Rest assured that Ms Boersma's deportation was in no way related to her journalistic activities during her stay in Turkey," the statement said, adding Turkey had issued her a press card, which was valid until January 31, 2019.

Reuters news agency quoting her paper said she had been visiting an immigration office in Istanbul to extend her visa on Wednesday when she was detained.

Boersma's newspaper Financieele Dagblad reported that she was in a relationship until the summer of 2015 with a Syrian man who was arrested in the Netherlands last autumn for being a member of the Al-Nusra Front.

"And Ans thinks it is possible that her deportation is linked" to that relationship, said the newspaper where she started working in February 2017.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid