Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Iranian nuclear programme, made waves in an announcement last Sunday detailing the steps taken by scientists to design a modernised method for reaching 20 percent enriched uranium.

In an interview with an Iranian state news agency, Salehi stated that Iranian scientists are "on the verge" of this breakthrough, adding that “modern fuel” would be used in the Tehran research reactor, which utilises 20 percent enriched uranium.

"Right now, designing a reactor has become very possible for our scientists," said Saleh.

Dr Mohammad Marandi, an Iranian-American academic and political analyst, told TRT World that the international controversy regarding the announcement was misplaced however.

“This is not a violation of any nuclear agreement at this stage because Iran is not enriching uranium past 20 percent. The announcement specifically details that a more modern method for enriching uranium is being developed,” he said.

Enriching uranium at 20 percent is well above the requirement for nuclear energy production. Nuclear weapons, however, require 80 to 90 percent enriched uranium.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal signed by Iran and world powers, Tehran agreed to scale down its nuclear enrichment, and give up its goal of developing nuclear grade uranium, a short step from producing working nuclear weapons.

As a result, international sanctions against Iran were removed, allowing it to continue selling oil and gas to the world market, both key commodities for its economy.

But in May 2018, President Donald Trump ended the United States’ nuclear agreement with Iran, going on to reimpose US sanctions on the country in August and November.

In spite of the controversy generated by Salehi’s remarks, UN nuclear inspectors have not raised any alarms over violations of the deal.

Foreshadowing the future?

Ali Kashiri, an independent Iranian political analyst, commented that the statement on Sunday does not necessarily constitute a desire by Iran to take serious action, and there is little possibility that it could withdraw from the deal.