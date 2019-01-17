Microsoft is responding to the Seattle region's widening affordability gap with a $500 million pledge to address homelessness and develop affordable housing.

The Seattle Times reports the pledge is the largest in the company's 44-year history, and, according to the company, is one of the heftiest contributions by a private corporation to housing.

Microsoft President Brad Smith says most of the money will be aimed at increasing housing options for low- and middle-income workers including teachers, firefighters and people who work in hospitals.