So, where does all this leave Britain? Because of past manoeuvres by MPs, the Prime Minister will have to outline her next steps by January 21. One way forward is for Theresa May to continue negotiating with the EU in the hope that she can obtain further and, crucially, legally-binding concessions on the ‘backstop’, which is strongly opposed by many of her Eurosceptic colleagues.

If those concessions happen -which is a big ‘if’- then at least in my view, it is still entirely plausible that the prime minister can steer her deal through the House of Commons. If, however, no further concessions are granted by the EU then it looks distinctly unlikely that her deal will go anywhere other than the dustbin.

An alternative option is to push for a more ambitious renegotiation of the deal, which because the clock is ticking would most likely necessitate an extension to Article 50, which would go down among Brexit voters - including large numbers of Conservative voters - like a lead balloon.

It is also not clear whether, due to the extension, Britain would hold a fresh set of elections to the European Parliament in the spring. If it did, then you can bet that populist Brexiteers will contest them.

Still, other options include choosing to hold a second referendum, which again would require an extension to Article 50 and could conceivably take place later in the year. With neither the Conservative Party nor the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn backing a second referendum, it is unclear how the necessary legislation would pass through the House of Commons.

Furthermore, there is still no mass public support for such a vote, and it remains unknown what would be on the ballot paper (May’s deal versus remaining in the EU? Remain versus Leave? May’s deal versus 'no deal'?)

Also, the issue with referendums is that the options they present are supposed to be binary and, for voters, fairly easy to digest. This referendum would take place amid a low trust environment where the British people know little about the detail of the respective deals (and the claims about them will remain contested by experts). This is deeply problematic when it comes to running a democratic exercise.

Another option that remains on the table is a no-deal Brexit, which if nothing else happens would be the default option. Because of legislation that has already been passed, the country is scheduled to leave on March 29. MPs have made it clear that they will act to prevent such an outcome, though while also lacking a clear majority for an alternative avenue. This leaves a fresh general election, possibly as a device that could be used to try and ‘shake up’ the parliamentary arithmetic and give Prime Minister May the numbers that she needs to get the deal through parliament. Such an election could also be won by the opposition Labour Party or reproduce the numbers that we already have.

So, in short, and with only weeks to go until Britain is officially scheduled to leave the EU, the Conservative government may live to see another day, but the turmoil that surrounds British politics looks set to remain. Only a fool would predict what will happen next and the last thing that we need in British politics is more fools.