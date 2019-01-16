The United Nations Security Council unanimously approved on Wednesday the deployment to Yemen of up to 75 monitors in a mission to shore up a ceasefire and oversee a pullback of forces from Hudaida.

The observer mission was agreed during talks last month in Sweden between the Saudi-backed government and Houthi rebels and an advance team is already on the ground in the rebel-held city.

The unarmed monitors will be sent to Hudaida city and port as well as to the ports of Saleef and Ras Issa for an initial period of six months.

The port of Hudaida is the entry point for the bulk of Yemen's supplies of imported goods and humanitarian aid, providing a lifeline to millions on the brink of starvation.

Ceasefire holding

The UN says a ceasefire that went into force on December 18, in Hudaida has been generally holding, but there have been delays in the redeployment of rebel and government forces from the city.

The Houthis control most of Hudaida, while government forces are deployed on its southern and eastern outskirts.

The resolution calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "expeditiously" deploy the United Nations Mission to support the Hudaida Agreement (UNMHA), led by retired Dutch General Patrick Cammaert.