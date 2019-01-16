Moria, Greece — For thousands of Afghan asylum seekers, life in Greece’s Moria refugee camp is a daily struggle against disorder, filth, overcrowding, inequity as well as endless waiting.

Whether it be the papers allowing them to leave the island of Lesvos and head to Athens — where they will likely be transferred into another refugee camp — or news as to whether Greek authorities will actually close the camp, Afghans wait. And wait.

The waiting is made worse by the conditions in the camp, which Greek officials have likened to a Nazi concentration camp, a stark contrast to the ‘reception and hospitality centre’, referred to in local media reports.

The camp is currently home to nearly 5,000 refugees — mostly Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis — nearly twice as many people as the former military base was meant to house upon its 2015 opening.

The effects of overcrowding are felt in every aspect of daily life here.

Habibullah, 40, sits outside his small tent as swathes of people pass by. He shares his tent with his three children and wife and less than a metre separates it from the neighbouring tent.

“Everywhere you look there are people, all of them desperate,” he says as he gathers his children.

Habibullah’s family has been here for more than a year, after they paid thousands of euros to smugglers who put them on a tiny plastic boat from Turkey to the island of Lesvos in the dark of night, unsure of how they would even reach the island.

They fled the fighting in their native Baghlan province, in Northern Afghanistan, where Taliban fighters battle the local Afghan National Security Forces and narcotics traffickers smuggle drugs between Kabul and Badakhshan province in the extreme northeast.

The narcotics trade has taken a heavy toll on the province which is now home to at least 50,000 people suffering from drug addiction.

Prior to their journey across Iran and Turkey, Baghlan itself had become overcrowded, due to hundreds of families from the neighbouring province of Kunduz fleeing the Taliban takeover in 2015 and 2016.

Now, they are left to deal with overcrowding in a refugee camp emblazoned with the words “Welcome to prison” on its entrance wall.

Still, Habibullah knows he is fortunate, his tent is near the camp’s entrance, along one of the few stretches of paved road.

Only a few hundred metres up from his tent is an unpaved swathe of land dotted with hundreds of white tents, that has come to be known as ‘the jungle’. There, families and groups of unaccompanied young men sit amongst piles of trash as the dirt below their tents turns to mud in the rain and snow. According to the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), children in the camp “are at a greater risk of getting seriously ill”. In the jungle, children play within metres of overflowing garbage and on dirt paths.

Tasos Yfantis, a doctor speaking to Greek media, said that there are at least 1,000 people in the jungle who do not have access to proper heating in the winter cold. Yfantis said containers meant to hold no more than 12 people at a time are currently housing at least 30 people due to overcrowding and winter weather.

MSF, along with the Greek health ministry, has started a three-day campaign to immunise at least 2,000 children in the camp, but it may already be too late. In October, the Greek Police who, along with military soldiers, stand guard in the camp, had to undergo testing for tuberculosis after two police officers contracted the infectious disease.

"These issues are all consequences of the unacceptable living conditions in the camp, as well as a lack of access to decent food and healthcare," MSF said of the health scares in the camp.

Matters were made worse after the November resignation of the government-appointed doctor, who was charged with overseeing the monthly health and psychological checkups for thousands of asylum seekers.

In a report published earlier this month, Oxfam International said the chronic understaffing in camps like Moria is yet another sign of Greece and its EU partners “failing pregnant women, unaccompanied children, victims of torture or sexual violence and other vulnerable people who seek protection in Europe”.

The UK-based NGO pointed to reports of women wearing diapers at night for fear of venturing out alone to one of the few toilets as an example of the indignities faced by people seeking asylum. There have been several reports of women being attacked in the camp.

MSF’s vaccination program is one of the few volunteer efforts still taking place in Moria and on the Aegean island itself. In 2015, when more than one million refugees crossed into Europe, the beaches of Lesvos were full of volunteers from around the world looking to assist arriving refugees. But such efforts have largely dried up in recent years, even though refugees continue to arrive in Turkey and Greece.

So far this year, the United Nations has documented at least 109,073 arrivals to the Mediterranean region, with 28,687 of those arrivals in Greece. With 6,902 arrivals, Afghans make up the second-largest number of refugee arrivals, just behind Syrians.

Volunteers who had come to aid refugees in Lesvos in previous years told TRT World they feared the impact of the island’s frigid winter cold on the health of refugees, particularly children.

Today, thousands of refugees are forced to wait in line for everything, from the dozens of bathrooms and showers spread across the camp to the hundreds-deep food lines before each meal.

Ehsanullah, 22, is one of the hundreds of men who have stood in line for more than two hours to take back food for his family in the so-called jungle. Because of the long, winding lines, it is common for families to send one or two members to queue up. Most often, this duty falls on the young men, who spend almost the entirety of their days in line.