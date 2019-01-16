UNITED NATIONS – Palestinian efforts to secure full UN member status appeared to have stalled this week, with foreign minister Riyad Malki telling TRT World that they would only trigger a vote once they have enough support among UN Security Council members.

Speaking on the sidelines of a UN ceremony in New York, Malki told TRT World that Palestinian officials were assessing their case before taking it to the 15-member Security Council – the only UN body empowered to confer full membership.

“We are studying that, to see when is really the right time to do it, when we have enough votes to present it,” Malki told TRT World on Tuesday. He later indicated that they could make the move within weeks.

The push for full UN membership did not seem to be gaining traction after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Monday without formally requesting the new status.

Some reports had suggested that Abbas would push for full membership while visiting New York on Monday and Tuesday for an event marking it taking over chairmanship of a bloc of developing countries at the UN.

On Tuesday, he told reporters that the Palestinians will seek full UN membership but offered no timetable.

In 2012, the 193-member UN General Assembly upgraded Palestine to the status of “non-member state” as Ramallah pushed for greater international recognition in the face of deadlocked peace talks with Israel.

Securing full membership is harder. The Palestinians would need nine votes in favour of the upgrade in the Security Council and no vetoes from one of its permanent members – which include Israel’s closest ally, the United States.

Last month, Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon said he was aware of Palestinian efforts to seek a UN upgrade in mid-January but that he was working behind the scenes to “stop the initiative”.

During the last Palestinian drive for full UN membership in 2014, Ramallah only managed to secure eight of the necessary nine votes, meaning the US did not need to risk international criticism by deploying its veto.