At least 16 people, including four US citizens, were killed in an attack on Wednesday in the Syrian city of Manbij, US officials and a war monitor in the region said.

"There are nine civilians dead, five from the SDF accompanying forces," the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said, referring to the YPG-led SDF, which the US backs in Syria in its fight against Daesh.

The blast killed two US soldiers, one defence agency intelligence specialist and an interpreter who was also a contractor, a US official said. At least three other US citizens were wounded

Manbij remains under the control of the PYD/YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terrorist organisation, which wrested control of the city from Daesh in 2016.

The attack occurred amidst Trump administration's plans to withdraw troops from Syria after the US president claimed to have eliminated Daesh from Syria.

US and Turkey recently started discussing creating a security-zone near the Turkish-Syrian border.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on its propaganda site.

Amaq said an attacker had struck a foreign military patrol in a suicide attack.

The blast occurred as US military personnel were conducting a patrol of the city.

The US military command acknowledged the attack on Twitter.

"Turkey will continue the fight against Daesh and eliminate this terrorist group in Syria," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in Ankara.