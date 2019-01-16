Russia will the consider interests of all parties and Syria’s neighbours including Turkey regarding the proposed 32-kilometre (20-mile) safe zone that is under consideration for northern Syria, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"We will fully seek to take into account the interests of all parties involved, all of Syria's neighbours," Sergey Lavrov told an annual news conference in Moscow.

"And, of course, the security interests of all countries in the region, including Turkey, will be part of the agreements that we will seek," he added.

On Monday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump, discussing the idea of establishing a terror-free safe zone in northern Syria.