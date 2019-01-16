The border crossing between Jordan and Syria reopened to people and goods in October 2018 after being closed for three years.

Since reopening a route that used to carry billions of dollars of trade for countries across the region, Amman has been taking steps to normalise relations with the Damascus regime.

"The relations between Jordan and Syria are historic, it's not only about the border and the economy. There's a deeper relationship, deeper than political relations. We cannot divide ourselves from the situation in Syria," said Nedal al Taany, a Jordanian lawmaker.