The death toll from a bomb and gun attack by Al Shabab militants on an upmarket hotel complex in Nairobi has risen to 21, Kenya's police chief said on Wednesday.

"We wish to inform that, as of this evening... six other bodies were found at the scene and one police officer succumbed very suddenly to his injuries," Joseph Boinnet told reporters.

Earlier, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said that all attackers who had stormed an upmarket hotel complex had been "eliminated" after an almost 20-hour siege.

"I can now confirm that... the security operation at Dusit is over and all terrorists have been eliminated," Kenyatta said in a televised address to the nation.

He said 700 civilians rescued from the building.

In retaliation for US' Jerusalem move

Al Shabab – the Somalia-based militant group that is allied to Al Qaeda – claimed responsibility for the carnage at the DusitD2 hotel complex, which includes bars, restaurants, offices and banks and is in Nairobi's well-to-do Westlands neighbourhood with many American, European and Indian expatriates.

The group said it carried out the deadly attack in retaliation for US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the SITE monitoring group said.

"It is a response to the witless remarks of the US president, Donald Trump, and his declaration of Al Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israel," the group said.

Earlier, Kenya's interior ministry tweeted that all buildings had been secured and there was no further threat to the public.

The attack at the DusitD2 compound, which includes a 101-room hotel, spa, restaurant, and offices for local and international companies, began at 1200GMT on Tuesday with a massive explosion, heard five kilometres away at the AFP bureau.

Gunshots rang out sporadically as police moved in, trying to rescue survivors and flush out the attackers.

After 12 hours trapped inside the complex, a group of dozens of people was freed at 0030GMT (3:30 am) Wednesday, according to a journalist on the scene, followed by fresh gunfire and a detonation.

By mid-morning Wednesday, it was still unclear whether the assault was fully contained, or what the final death toll might be.

Unconfirmed fatalities

"It is terrible. What I have seen is terrible," said Charles Njenga, who ran from a scene of blood, broken glass, burning vehicles and pillars of black smoke.

Kenyan police chief Boinnet said the attack began with an explosion targeting three cars in the parking lot and a suicide bombing in the foyer of the Dusit hotel.

He said "a number of guests suffered serious injuries".

One photographer saw the bodies of five dead, slumped over tables on a restaurant terrace in the complex. An official at the MP Shah hospital in Nairobi told Citizen TV seven wounded had been admitted, one of whom had died.

Eleven Kenyans, a US citizen and a Briton were among the casualties, morgue staff said. Two victims had not been identified.

Al Shabab asserted that 47 people were killed but its Shahada news agency post gave no details.