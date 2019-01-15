Britain's Parliament on Tuesday voted against Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal by a massive margin, triggering a no-confidence vote that could bring down her government.

The House of Commons lower house voted 432 to 202 against May's plan for taking Britain out of the European Union after nearly five decades, one of the biggest defeats ever suffered by a British premier.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor Wood reports from Westminster.

The EU warned that the vote, which plunges Britain into uncharted waters, boosts the risk of a "no deal" Brexit.

Moments after the outcome, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn submitted a motion of no confidence in May's government.

The vote is set for Wednesday.

Speaking moments before the MPs cast their ballots, May said MPs had a "duty to deliver" on the results of a 2016 referendum that started the divorce.

"I believe we have a duty to deliver on the democratic decision of the British people," May said, warning MPs that the EU would not offer any "alternative deal."

"A vote against this deal is a vote for uncertainty, division, and the very real threat of a no deal," she argued to loud jeers from the packed chamber.

"The responsibility of each and every one of us at this moment is profound, for this is a historic decision that will set the future of our country for generations."

Most lawmakers have always opposed Brexit, as have some leading members of May's government, creating an inherent contradiction that has torn apart the island nation.

And with just over two months to go until the scheduled March 29 departure, Britain still cannot decide what to do.

May must now decide whether to hold another vote, get kicked out of office, delay Brexit – or go through with Brexit at all.

As their nation's fate was being decided, hundreds of noisy supporters and opponents of Brexit, some banging drums and others driving floats with huge dolls mocking top UK politicians, rallied outside the ancient parliament building in London.

"It could end up being the day that will lead to us leaving with no deal!" said 25-year-old Simon Fisher, who backs a swift and sharp break with the EU.

A much larger rally nearby in support of a second referendum turned Parliament Square into a sea of EU flags.

One pro-Brexit activist attempting to join the rally was detained by police to shouts of "scum" from fellow protesters in an indication of rising tensions.

Others voiced their support for a second referendum, an option May's government rules out.

'No Deal? No problem!'

May made it her mission to carry out the wishes of voters after she became premier in July 2016, putting aside her own initial misgivings and stating repeatedly that "Brexit means Brexit."

But facing a heavy drubbing, May decided to postpone a parliamentary vote in December on the Brexit deal in the hope of winning concessions from Brussels – and that a Christmas break would change lawmakers' minds.

EU leaders came back with only non-binding clarifications, and just a handful of new MPs have rallied to May's side.