French President Emmanuel Macron attempted Tuesday to rebound from two months of often violent anti-government protests by launching a nationwide debate over the grievances fuelling the "yellow vest" movement.

Macron travelled to the northern town of Grand Bourgtheroulde to kickstart what he has billed as a "great national debate" which he hopes will help turn around his presidency.

The 41-year-old centrist passed a group of "yellow vest" protesters, some of whom shouted "Macron resign", en route to his meeting with 600 mayors which was broadcast live on French news channels for more than three hours.

In his opening remarks to the gathering in the sports hall of the town, Macron promised that all the questions raised by citizens would be given consideration.

"There can be no taboos," he said in answer to accusations that he has tried to limit the scope of the debate to tally with his reform agenda.

TRT World'sElena Casas reports.

Defending himself for over an hour against charges that he has exacerbated inequality and neglected the provinces, he said: "People always want someone to blame. I feel that I'm fulfilling that role and I accept it."

He again ruled out immediately repealing his controversial cuts to wealth taxes on high earners but said: "If some of the measures taken over the past 20 months were misguided they will be corrected."

'Two-speed France'

Macron's poll ratings had already been in freefall before hundreds of thousands of protesters from rural and small-town France rose up in mid-November over fuel taxes.

The protests snowballed into an anti-government revolt, with tens of thousands of demonstrators taking part in weekly rallies in Paris and other big cities that have regularly ended in clashes with police and vehicles being torched.

Macron is hoping that returning to the sort of participative democracy he had championed during his grassroots election campaign will take the heat out of the protests.