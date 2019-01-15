Donald Trump is terrible at trying to be a dictator. The grim federal government shutdown shows just how bad he is at being a dictator. He will never truly consolidate his power. Civil servants cannot survive on Trump’s tweets alone.

When you want to transform a country in your image, create a cult of personality that undermines the rule of law to benefit your allies, it is advisable not to tear food from the mouths of workers you’ll need to see your vision through. But Trump is doing just that.

Outrageous fantasies peddled by Fox News that imagine a non-existent “invasion” at the US-Mexico border occupy the president’s mind. Trump has shut down portions of the federal government to extort taxpayer money, $5.7 billion to be exact, to construct this wall, a monument to himself that most Americans will never even see.

The partial US government shutdown has forced 800,000 federal workers, many of them low-paid contractors living paycheck to paycheck, to stay at home or sometimes to toil without pay.

The Department of Homeland Security is without money to send cheques to thousands of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers. Those are the people who screen baggage at airports. Some have called out sick, or quit. The shutdown has also forced air traffic controllers to work without pay. Humans hurtling through America’s airspace, not all of them Americans, are less safe because of Trump’s obsession with his border wall.

The border wall is not even a popular idea, polls show, with 61 percent of Americans opposed to it, according to a Pew Research Center poll.

Blame for the shutdown also falls squarely on Trump’s shoulders. The president has claimed without evidence (a practice sometimes also referred to as lying) that federal workers want the wall so much that they’re willing to endure the shutdown’s hardships. At the same time, he has also stated that most of the workers affected by the shutdown are Democrats.

The pain is real, and stories emerge on a daily basis about workers without money to last the month. One worker, a veteran and mother of two, told CBS she has to choose between insulin to keep herself alive and making her next mortgage payment. The deprivations extend to whole families.

"I feel like I'm a pawn in some political game," Lynette Gabourel said.

One of the more disturbing things Trump did when he first took office was the attempt to politicise the civil service. Civil employees are supposed to serve without partisan prejudice, through different administrations and entire political epochs remaining loyal to the US Constitution and not any particular president. Since his inauguration, Trump showed disdain for a civil service that answers to the law and not to him personally.