Chief prosecutors in Istanbul have reportedly prepared an extradition request for NBA basketball player Enes Kanter, due to his links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the coup in July 15 2016.

The report by the Anadolu Agency follows an outburst by Kanter in which he alleged that he was unable to travel to the UK over "fears of being assassinated by Turkey”.

Hidayet Turkoglu, a veteran NBA basketball player and current president of the Turkish Basketball Federation, flatly denied Kanter’s accusations.

"Such remarks constitute another example of the political smear campaign Kanter has been conducting against Turkey as well as his efforts to attribute importance to himself by covering up the contradictions in his sports career", said Turkoglu.

Kanter, currently playing for the New York Knicks, openly declared his support and affiliation to Fetullah Gulen, the US-based leader of FETO.

Kanter claimed that his life would be in danger if he travelled to London to play basketball. However Turkoglu argued: “We know that he has not been able to travel to many countries due to visa issues since 2017. This being the long-known truth, he is trying to get the limelight with irrational justifications and political remarks.”

The claim by Kanter that he was not travelling due threats to his life was undercut by the New York Knicks, who said the player would not be travelling with the team due to “visa issues”.

Kanter has not provided any evidence that his life is under threat, nor have the US authorities or the New York Knicks, leading many to question his claims.

In May 2017, the Turkish government cancelled Kanter’s passport while he was travelling to Romania, due to his open support for FETO.