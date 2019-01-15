British lawmakers are preparing to deliver their verdict on Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal with the European Union after two years of political upheaval.

Just 10 weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU, lawmakers vote late Tuesday on whether to accept the plan or risk leaving without an agreement on future relations with the bloc.

May's deal faces widespread opposition, primarily because of language designed to prevent the reintroduction of border controls between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which some fear will indefinitely tie Britain to the EU.

Former education minister Nicky Morgan warned that the UK wasn't ready for a no-deal Brexit, telling the BBC on Tuesday that "there are millions of people in this country watching Westminster and Parliament very anxiously today."

May made a frantic last push Monday to swing lawmakers' support behind her Brexit deal, warning its defeat risked scuttling the UK's departure from the European Union and "betraying the vote of the British people."

May claimed to have gotten reassurances with "legal force" on key issues from the EU, including a temporary backstop.

However, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, whose 10 votes British Prime Minister Theresa May relies on for a majority in the British parliament, confirmed on Tuesday that it will vote against her proposed Brexitwithdrawal deal.

"Tonight will be historic but for the wrong reasons," DUP leader Arlene Foster said in a post on Twitter ahead of the vote in parliament on the deal.

"We will oppose the toxic backstop & vote against the WA," she said, referring to the Withdrawal Agreement.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned May's deal as a "damaging shambles" and calling for a general election if the agreement is rejected on Tuesday.

May had warned on Monday that history books would judge Parliament harshly if lawmakers did not back Britain's orderly exit from the EU when they vote on the agreement Tuesday.

"Over these next 24 hours, give this deal a second look," May implored sceptical lawmakers in the House of Commons.

"With just 74 days to go until (Brexit day) the 29th of March, the consequences of voting against this deal tomorrow are becoming ever clearer," she said.

May said rejecting her deal would lead either to a reversal of Brexit — overturning voters' decision in a 2016 referendum — or to Britain leaving the bloc without a deal, a course that would damage the country's economy, security and unity.