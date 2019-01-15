TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Syrian Kurds in Turkey scared to return to Kobane'
One Kobane doctor says, its no longer Daesh but the Syrian offshoot of the PKK which they fear. Turkey hosts around 300,000 ethnic Kurds from across the border, Ankara has said in the past.
'Syrian Kurds in Turkey scared to return to Kobane'
Kurds who fled war in Kobane, Syria pictured near the Mursitpinar border gate in Suruc in Sanliurfa province of Turkey. June 27, 2015. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
January 15, 2019

The Kurds who fled Kobane in Syria to seek shelter in Turkey are fearful of returning.

The residents of Kobane, a city in Aleppo Governorate just south of the Turkish border, were initially displaced by a Daesh offensive in September 2014.

About two-thirds of the displaced Kurds are afraid to go back to Kobane, Dr Adham Shaheen, who is also from the same city, told TRT World

It is not the Daesh they fear, but the Syrian branch of the terror outfit PKK; the YPG and their local offshoots, Shaheed said. 

RECOMMENDED

The PKK, which is listed as a terror organisation by Turkey, US and the EU, is responsible for the deaths of thousands since it began its terror campaign over 30 years ago.

The doctor said these groups deal harshly with any Kurds whose views differ from theirs. 

TRT World’s Can Hasasu reports from Turkey’s Suruc at the Turkey-Syrian border.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women