Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he viewed a proposed 20-mile [32km] safe zone in northern Syria positively and added that its range may be extended further.

Erdogan said he had discussed a "security zone" which Turkey would set up in Syria during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, with the latter reaffirming the US troop pullout from Syria as well as "a 20-mile (32km) security zone along the Syrian border... will be set up by us [Turkey]."

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Erdogan also said he would most likely meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 23.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports.

Earlier, Erdogan, addressing lawmakers of his Justice and Development (AK) Party at the parliament, said he discussed with Trump the idea of a terror-free safe zone in northern Syria and informed the US president that Turkey embraces all people in Syria without any discrimination.

"We also told him that the PKK/YPG tortures the groups in Syria that do not stand with them. We also said that we have given all document on this issue to his advisers," Erdogan said.

Boosting trade ties

He added that the two presidents agreed to increase the Turkish-US trade volume to $75 billion.