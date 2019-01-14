Ask any Palestinian about Yasser Arafat and you would struggle to find anyone who would not refer to him as one of the key symbols of the Palestinian struggle for freedom, justice and equality.

Whatever disagreements Palestinian factions had with him, he still commanded loyalty. It is unlikely that the sorry division between Fatah and Hamas would have happened under his leadership, or if had it happened it would have been allowed to fester for so long. The division has now entered its twelfth year.

The same cannot be said about current Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. To his credit, he oversaw the only elections to the Palestinian Legislative Council in 2006, which Hamas won and promptly asked its leader, Ismail Haniah to form government.

Israel and the international community rejected the result of the free and fair elections and this marked the beginning of the end of Palestinian unity.

Palestinians met Abbas’ comments with despair about his renunciation of his right to return to his city of birth, Safad or his characterisation of the security cooperation with Israel, detested by them, as ‘sacred’.

Las year his popularity deteriorated further as he carried out various steps to consolidate power while blaming other Palestinian factions for rejecting his call for meetings of the Palestinian National Council (PNC) and the Palestinian Central Council (PCC) in Ramallah.

Abbas repopulated the PNC last year and transferred its powers to the PCC, neither of which has a true representation of Palestinians either in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) or abroad.

Abbas also imposed sanctions on Gaza, which mainly affect ordinary Palestinians, to force Hamas to accept his conditions for reconciliation. Worried about Hamas bypassing the PA to agree quiet with Israel and its refusal to allow Fatah to celebrate its 54th anniversary tipped him over the edge. He accused those involved, of treachery. Abbas ordered PA inspectors manning the Rafah crossing to leave, forcing its closure.

His latest move to consolidate power in his hands and to deal a fatal blow to Palestinian democracy was to dissolve the Palestinian Legislative Council PLC) which has been dormant for years. In claims and counter claims of who was legitimate the (PLC) in Gaza, made up of mainly Hamas members, recently declared Abbas’s presidency illegitimate as he had outstayed his four year term by over eight years.

Repeated attempts by Arab states to bring Fatah and Hamas back from the brink have failed and it is ordinary Palestinians in Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank that have paid for this failure.

A unified Palestinian leadership would have extended the Great Return March from Gaza to the West Bank and Jerusalem. This would have reinstated the Palestinian cause to its rightful place as a major issue for the international community to finally resolve.

Instead, a resolution to the conflict appears to be off the international community’s radar while Palestinians continue to suffer. In the West Bank, the Israeli army enters Palestinian cities including Abbas’s seat of power, Ramallah, as and when it wishes.

In Gaza, peaceful protesters continue to be shot, killed and maimed at the fence with Israel simply for protesting the 12-year long siege and demanding their return to their homes inside Israel 70 years after the Nakba.