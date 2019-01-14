A car bomb exploded near a heavily fortified foreign compound in Kabul on Monday, killing at least four people and wounding 44, officials said, in the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the huge blast, which shook the city, but it comes as diplomatic efforts to end the 17-year war with the Taliban gather pace.

Militants targeted Green Village, located near a busy road in the east of the city where some foreign workers are based, said interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish.

At least 10 children were among the wounded, he added.

Until recently some United Nations' staff had lived and worked at the highly secure compound, but Danish said the area was now largely empty and "only a number of guards" were left.

"Residential houses nearby have sustained heavy damage," Danish said.

"Special police forces' units have been deployed to the site to check if there are more attackers."

Focus of Taliban assaults

The explosion happened in the early evening when traffic is normally heavy.