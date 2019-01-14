For a successful dialogue between North Korea and the US, there needs to be trust. When the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met his US counterpart Donald Trump in June last year, the engagement ended with Trump tweeting that "he fell in love" with Kim. Both leaders agreed "to work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.” In return, Trump offered "security guarantees" to North Korea.

The encounter suggested some trust between the two leaders was established. But experts in Washington began to urge caution, criticising Trump for not achieving anything concrete except for a few "vague" points on the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

The two leaders are planning to meet again in June this year. Things have changed this time, however. Much to the surprise of many watchdogs, Kim showed up in China last week to meet the Chinese President Xi Jinping. His tone has also changed from being warm and friendly to sharp and shrill.

“If the United States does not keep the promise it made in the eyes of the world and . . . attempts to unilaterally enforce something upon us and persists in imposing sanctions and pressure against our republic,” Kim said. “We may be compelled to find a new way for defending the sovereignty of the country.”

Kim's China visit indicated that the North Korean issue cannot be resolved if its only ally China is not on board. Experts also see a deeper significance in Kim's arrival in Beijing.

"The North's relationship with China is difficult but important," Doug Bandow, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute and special assistant to former president Ronald Reagan, told TRT World. "Kim Jong-un wants to ensure China's backing and probably hopes to gain some relaxation in sanctions as he moves forward in negotiations with the US."

Historic ties

China’s support for North Korea dates back to the Korean War in 1950, when its troops flooded the Korean Peninsula to aid its northern ally against the US and South Korea. Since the war, China has lent political and economic backing to North Korea’s leaders, but strains in the relationship began to surface when Pyongyang tested a nuclear weapon in October 2006 and Beijing supported UN Security Council Resolution 1718, which imposed sanctions. Beijing also advocates for the resumption of the Six Party Talks, the multilateral framework aimed at denuclearising North Korea.

Despite taking a tough stance against its Korean ally, Beijing continues to be one of North Korea’s most important trading partners, making sure Kim's regime sustains its isolation from the West.

With Trump cosying up to Kim, Bandow, the Korean expert at Cato Institute, said China fears three scenarios: "North Korean collapse, reunification that strengthens US influence and leaves American forces on the Chinese border, and a US-North Korean rapprochement that essentially leaves China behind, still involved by losing its primary position."

It's the fear of losing influence over North Korea, Bandow says, that China fears the most, and probably drove "Beijing to stage four summits in a year after refusing to sanction a meeting of Kim with Xi Jinping for six years."

The US-North Korea stalemate